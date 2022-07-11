Analyse du marché de la radiothérapie en oncologie, partage des revenus de l’entreprise, prévisions mondiales jusqu’en 2030

The global oncology radiation therapy market size is expected to reach USD 8.86 billion with a CAGR of 5.08% in 2030, according to the latest analysis from Emergen Research. The steady growth in market revenue can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the growing adoption of radiation therapy procedures in hospitals, clinics, and other medical centers.

Estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that approximately 10 million deaths occurred worldwide due to cancer in 2020, with lung cancer responsible for more than 1.5 million deaths. Rising incidence rate is expected to increase the adoption of radiotherapy procedures in the medical industry globally and support the market revenue growth.

Cancer radiotherapy methods are non-invasive, have faster recovery time, reduced risk of post-operative infections and shorter hospitalization period. In addition, radiation therapy in oncology, particularly internal radiation therapy, is considered advantageous due to the use of a localized radiation dose. This allows for reduced radiation exposure to nearby tissues and, in turn, effectively reduces the risks of radiotherapy-induced second malignancies, which is of great concern, especially in children. Internal radiation therapy is often used for rare cases of pediatric cancer. According to the WHO, approximately 400,000 children develop some form of cancer each year.

Leading companies in Oncology Radiation Therapy industry profiled in the report are:

Elekta AB, Isoray Medical, Nordion Inc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd., Accuracy Inc., Viewray Technologies Inc., Mevion Medical Systems Inc., CR Bard Inc. and Curium Pharma.

Some key highlights of the report

On October 04, 2021, C-RAD AB announced the partnership agreement with Accuray Incorporated to enhance the capability of the latter’s Radixact system for the treatment of breast cancer. Under the partnership, the two companies would offer customers a deep breath holding (DIBH) solution deploying the Radixact system and C-RAD Catalyst+ HD. Deep inspiration apnea is a procedure often used to treat breast cancer.

Among the typical segments, the internal beam radiation therapy segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Internal beam radiation therapy delivers a concentrated dose of radiation to the tumor site immediately after tumor removal, allowing the destruction of remaining microscopic tumor cells. During internal radiation therapy, radiation oncologists administer a precise dose of radiation to protect healthy tissue, including the skin, from damage. This therapy helps reduce the need for additional radiation therapy.

Based on technology, the image-guided radiation therapy segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Image-guided radiation therapy integrates imaging procedures in every treatment session and deploys beams of radiation to fight cancer and non-cancerous tumors. The incorporation of detailed images allows image-guided radiation therapy to reduce the focus area of ​​the radiation beam. The benefits of image-guided radiation therapy include precise delivery of radiation, better definition, monitoring and localization of tumor size, shape and location before and during treatment.

Among the application segments, the breast cancer segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. The high incidence and mortality rate of breast cancer is driving the adoption of radiation therapy methods in medical centers. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer accounts for approximately 30% of all cancers in women in the United States.

. in oncology and high healthcare costs. Additionally, collaborations between academic institutions and medical device manufacturers to commercialize innovative radiotherapy techniques is another driver of market growth in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global oncology radiation therapy market based on type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2030)

Internal beam radiation therapy

external beam radiation therapy

(revenue, billion USD; 2022-2030)

Image Guided Radiation Therapy

Stereotactic technology

Proton beam therapy

Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy

3D conformal radiotherapy

Brachytherapy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2030)

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Prostate cancer

Cervical cancer

Colorectal cancer

Others

perspectives régionales (chiffre d’affaires, milliards USD ; 2022-2030)

Amérique du Nord

o États-Unis

o Canada

o Mexique

Europe

o Allemagne

o Royaume-Uni

o France

o Italie

o Espagne

o Suède

o BENELUX

ou Reste de l’Europe

Asie-Pacifique

o Chine

o Inde

o Japon

o Corée du Sud

o Reste de l’APAC

Amérique latine

o Brésil

o Reste du LATAM

Moyen-Orient et Afrique

o Arabie Saoudite

o EAU

o Afrique du Sud

o Israël

o Reste de MEA

Principales informations présentées dans le rapport :

Part des revenus du marché par principaux acteurs commerciaux, par type, par application et étendue du marché du marché mondial de la radiothérapie en oncologie

Chiffre d’affaires des principaux acteurs et nouveaux entrants

Analyse concurrentielle des principaux acteurs, y compris des aspects tels que la présentation de l’entreprise, les spécifications du produit ou des services, les fournisseurs et les acheteurs.

Fusions récentes, acquisitions, lancements de produits, investissements récents et coentreprises

Analyse régionale pour donner un aperçu des tendances et opportunités récentes

Merci d’avoir lu notre rapport. Veuillez nous contacter si vous avez des questions concernant le rapport ou sa personnalisation. Notre équipe veillera à ce que le rapport soit le mieux adapté à vos besoins

