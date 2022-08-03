Analyse du marché de la migraine, croissance, tendances, régions, type et application

research report assists the business in every sphere of trade to easily take the unmatched decisions, to tackle the toughest business questions and diminish the risk of failure. By precisely understanding and keeping into thought customer requirement, one step or combination of many steps has been employed to turn out this most excellent market report. Competitive analysis carried out in this winning Migraine Market report puts forth the moves of key players in the Healthcare industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the migraine market was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.83 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the migraine market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(Jerusalem)

Sanofi (France)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Allergan (Ireland)

AstraZeneca (UK)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

WOCKHARDT (Mumbai)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Cipla Inc. (US)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (US)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Abbott (US)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Migraine is a neurological illness that causes throbbing pain in the forehead, side of the head, or around the eyes in one person only. Autonomic symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, photophobia, and phonophobia are frequently associated with the pain. Migraine is usually diagnosed by looking at the patient’s medical history and symptoms, as well as performing blood tests and MRI and CT scans. To ease the symptoms and lessen the frequency and intensity of migraine attacks, over-the-counter (OTC) medications and prescription injections are currently available. These medications are taken either on a regular basis or in response to attacks or exacerbations of chronic pain.

Migraine Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Migraine

The rising prevalence of migraine is a primary driver of the migraine market’s growth. Growing addiction of smoking and increasing alcohol consumption are the major factors that will enhance the prevalence of migraine and influencing the market dynamics during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Precision Medicines

Growing demand for precision medicines will enhance the growth rate of market. Along with this, the improvement in reimbursement policies for migraine medications will propel the market’s growth rate.

Increasing Investment for Healthcare Infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of migraine market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the migraine market. Additionally, high disposable income and increasing demand for nerve stimulation devices to treat migraine will result in the expansion of migraine market. Along with this, rising geriatric population and the advent of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) monoclonal antibodies will enhance the growth rate of the market.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market’s growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the migraine market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the migraine market growth during the forecast period.

Restraints/Challenges Global Migraine Market

On the other hand, the high cost associated with the treatment of migraine will obstruct the growth rate of market. The dearth of skilled professionals and lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies will challenge the migraine market. Additionally, a decline in clinical visits due to COVID0-19 outbreak and procedural treatment of migraines due to social distancing norms will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This migraine market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the migraine market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Migraine market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analyses of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

COVID-19 Impact on Migraine Market

Several worldwide markets have been harmed by the global coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 cases and patient care were keeping the health sector busy. During this time, the pharmaceutical and drug research industries were experiencing a surge in demand. The migraine market, on the other hand, is being impacted by the virus outbreak. Various medications for the treatment of COVID-19 were being tested by the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, migraine drug testing for COVID-19 were having a beneficial impact on the market.

During this time, there is a lot of dirge research going on. The majority of biopharmaceutical businesses use this time to create new medications. The migraine medicine industry is keeping track of drug compositions and effects. Demand will rise as a result of the considerable research into the migraine sector. In addition, in the coming years, a wider choice of medications and treatments will be available. All of these will assist the migraine market as a whole.

Recent Development

In September 2021, FDA had approves the first and only oral CGRP receptor antagonist named QULIPTA™ (atogepant), which is specifically developed for the preventive treatment of migraine. CGRP and its receptors are used for nervous system associated with migraine pathogenesis, and CGRP levels have been found to be higher during migraine attacks in studies. QULIPTA is a once-daily medication that blocks CGRP. It comes in three different strengths including 10 mg, 30 mg, and 60 mg.

Browse the complete table of contents at – https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-migraine-market

Migraine Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Migraine market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, treatment, diagnosis, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Migraine market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the migraine market because of the growing prevalence of migraine in this region. Additionally, growing focus of major key players on novel technology will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to rise in the number of population and rising healthcare expenditure in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The Migraine market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to migraine market.

