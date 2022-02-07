Analyse du marché de la médecine esthétique , tendances récentes et prévisions de croissance régionale d’ici 2029

Le rapport complet sur le marché de la médecine esthétique souligne les moteurs principaux et secondaires, la part de marché, le volume des ventes possible, les principaux segments et l’analyse géographique. La définition du marché couverte dans le rapport d’activité de premier ordre Médecine esthétique étudie les moteurs du marché et les contraintes du marché avec lesquels les entreprises peuvent avoir une idée de l’opportunité d’augmenter ou de diminuer la production d’un produit particulier. Avec les études, les informations et les analyses mentionnées dans le rapport, obtenez une idée compréhensible du marché avec lequel des décisions commerciales peuvent être prises rapidement et facilement. La recherche et l’analyse menées dans le rapport exceptionnel sur la médecine esthétique aident les clients à prédire l’investissement dans un marché émergent, l’expansion de la part de marché ou le succès d’un nouveau produit à l’aide d’une analyse d’étude de marché mondiale.

Le marché de la médecine esthétique devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse le marché pour représenter 22,32 milliards de dollars d’ici 2027, avec un TCAC de 9,27% au cours de la période de prévision mentionnée ci-dessus. La prise de conscience croissante parmi les médecins et les patients des avantages de la médecine esthétique a eu un impact direct sur la croissance du marché.

Le rapport couvre les performances détaillées de certains des principaux acteurs et l’analyse des principaux acteurs de l’industrie, des segments, des applications et des régions. De plus, le rapport considère également les politiques du gouvernement dans différentes régions, ce qui illustre les opportunités clés ainsi que les défis du marché dans chaque région.

Segmentation : marché de la médecine esthétique

Par type de procédure (procédures invasives, procédures non invasives)

Par type de produit (dispositifs à base d’énergie, implants, produits anti-rides)

Par application (chirurgicale, non chirurgicale)

Par utilisateur final (Spas médicaux et centres de beauté, hôpitaux et cliniques, usage domestique)

Par sexe (hommes, femmes)

Par voie d’administration (orale, topique)

Scope of the Report:

Global Aesthetic Medicine market analysis report is a definitive solution for sound decision making and superior management of goods and services. This market report endows clients with the supreme level of market data and information which exactly matches to the niche and business requirements. The market research report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Aesthetic Medicine market report also analyzes the market status, market share, current trends, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Valuable Points Covered in Aesthetic Medicine Research Study are:

COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Post COVID-19 Revenue Opportunities on market

Strategically Aesthetic Medicine Industry Insights and Growth – Relevancy Mapping

Market Forecast – Estimation & Approach

Interconnectivity & Related markets

Aesthetic Medicine Market Ecosystem Map

Analysis of the evolution of Market segments, Market Competition Outlook & Key Statistics

Strategic Analysis for Cost Optimization

Aesthetic Medicine Market Dynamics

Comprehensive SWOT analysis and unmatched research accuracy contribute to research reliability.

Product Development/Innovation & Investment Landscape

Company Competitive Intelligence

Global Aesthetic Medicine Market Scope and Market Size

Based on procedure type, aesthetic medicine market is segmented into invasive procedures and non-invasive procedures. Invasive procedures have been further segmented into breast augmentation, liposuction, nose reshaping, eyelid surgery, tummy tuck and others. Non-invasive procedures have been further segmented into botox injections, soft tissue fillers, chemical peel, laser hair removal, microdermabrasion and others.

Aesthetic medicine market has also been segmented based on the end user into medical spas & beauty centres, hospitals & clinics, home use.

Based on product type, aesthetic medicine has been segmented into energy-based devices, implants and anti-wrinkle products. Energy-based devices have been further segmented into aesthetic laser devices, body contouring & skin tightening devices, microdermabrasion devices and ultrasound devices. Implants have been further segmented into dental implants, breast implants, facial implants and others. Anti-wrinkle products have been further segmented into botulinum toxin/botox, dermal fillers and chemical peel.

Based on application, aesthetic medicine market is segmented into surgical and non-surgical.

On the basis of gender, aesthetic medicine market is segmented into males and females. Males have been further segmented into <18, 19-34, 35-50, 51-64 and >65. Females have been further segmented into <18, 19-34, 35-50, 51-64 and >65.

Based on route of administration, aesthetic medicine market is segmented into oral and topical.

Competitive Landscape and Aesthetic Medicine Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the aesthetic medicine market report are Cynosure, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Alma Lasers, ALLERGAN, Solta Medical, Lumenis, CANDELA CORPORATION., Dentsply Sirona., Merz Pharma, Bausch Health Companies Inc., SKIN TECH PHARMA GROUP, Bioxis pharmaceuticals, Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC, ZO Skin Health, Teoxane, LA ROCHE-POSAY, Alumier Labs, Medik8, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Aesthetic Medicine in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

