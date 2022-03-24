Analyse du marché de la gestion des établissements de santé , part, tendance, prévision du rapport de l’industrie jusqu’en 2028

Rapport sur le marché de la gestion des établissements de santé fournit une perspective de marché supérieure en termes de tendances de produits, de stratégie marketing, de produits futurs, de nouveaux marchés géographiques, d’événements futurs, de stratégies de vente, d’actions ou de comportements des clients. Cette étude de marché présente des informations exploitables sur le marché avec lesquelles des stratégies commerciales durables et rentables peuvent être créées. Le rapport fournit des informations détaillées sur l’analyse du marché, la définition du marché, la segmentation du marché, les domaines de développement clés, l’analyse concurrentielle et la méthodologie de recherche. Toutes ces informations, faits et statistiques conduisent à des idées exploitables, à une prise de décision améliorée et à de meilleures stratégies commerciales. Ce rapport d’étude de marché sur la gestion des établissements de santé est encadré par les outils les plus excellents et les plus sophistiqués de collecte, d’enregistrement, d’estimation et d’analyse des données de marché.

DBMR analyses the Healthcare Facilities Management Market to account to USD 513.78 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 10.44% in the forecast period.

The Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market Research Report is a comprehensive report published by Data Bridge Market Research that evaluates the market size and share, growth opportunities, risks and limitations, and market growth curve. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with details diagrams, graphs, and figures have been applied in this study. The report covers the dynamics of the supply and demand chains of the global Healthcare Facilities Management market throughout the forecast period. New market players are also profiled in the report along with their transition in the market. The report will include details about potential opportunities, new projects, financial situations, constructive business strategies, and an outlook on the industry forecast.

The Segments and Sub-Section of Healthcare Facilities Management Market are shown below:

By Service Type (Hard Services, Soft Services)

By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Service Centers, Long-term Healthcare Facilities, Others)

The research covers the current Healthcare Facilities Management market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

ABM

Aramark Corporation

Ecolab

ISS Group

Sodexo

Compass Group PLC

Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc

Medxcel, Mitie Group plc

IBM

Serco Group plc

Vanguard Resources

UEM Edgenta Berhad

B38 Group

SMS Integrated Facility Services Private Limited

Overview:

Healthcare facilities management is often necessary to keep a dynamic and clean environment, and is achieved by suitable planning and resourceful delivery of various functions. The facilities management supports specialized management of services such as catering, cleaning, maintenance and security.

The rapid rise in outsourcing of facility management services by the healthcare industry is amongst the important factors escalating the growth and demand of healthcare facilities management market. In addition, the rapid increase in the occurrence of chronic diseases and rising medical tourism in emerging countries are also contributing to the growth in the global market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Also the shifting inclination to use advanced technologies to maintain sustainability at workplaces and growing number of patients and increasing healthcare expenditure by the public as well as private players in healthcare systems are also enhancing the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in investment in healthcare infrastructure and consciousness regarding hygiene in healthcare facilities are also one of the significant factors fueling the growth of the healthcare facilities management market. Rapid increase in the technological developments in the healthcare IT sector will also make sure high industry growth over the forecast period.

Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare facilities management market is segmented on the basis of service type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze inadequate growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on service type, the healthcare facilities management market is segmented into hard services and soft services. Hard services have further been segmented into plumbing, air conditioning maintenance, fire protection systems, mechanical and electrical maintenance and others. Soft services have further been segmented into cleaning and pest control, laundry, catering, waste management, security and others.

The end user segment of healthcare facilities management market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory service centers, long-term healthcare facilities and others.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Healthcare Facilities Management in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

