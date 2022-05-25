Analyse du marché de la construction de centres de données au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique par taille, part, tendances, croissance, portée future, revenus et prévisions jusqu’en 2029

Le rapport crédible sur le marché de la construction de centres de données au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique couvre une étude approfondie de la situation actuelle du marché mondial ainsi que plusieurs dynamiques de marché. Les principaux domaines d’analyse du marché tels que la définition du marché, la segmentation du marché, l’analyse concurrentielle et la méthodologie de recherche sont étudiés très attentivement et précisément tout au long du rapport. Et sans oublier que le rapport est étonnamment caractérisé par l’utilisation de multiples tableaux, graphiques et tableaux en fonction de l’étendue des données et des informations concernées.

Analyse et aperçu du marché

Le marché de la construction de centres de données devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché est en croissance avec un TCAC de 5,5 % au cours de la période de prévision. prévu de 2020 à 2027 et devrait atteindre 7 107,79 millions USD. d’ici 2027. La demande croissante de colocation de centres de données est l’un des principaux facteurs de croissance du marché.

Le fournisseur de services de construction de centres de données se concentre principalement sur la sélection du site, la conceptualisation du centre de données et l’analyse des coûts, la négociation avec les entrepreneurs pour réduire le coût global du projet, le choix d’un agent de mise en service et la finalisation de votre projet. La numérisation croissante est l’un des facteurs à l’origine de l’augmentation du marché mondial de la construction de centres de données, tandis que le coût d’investissement initial élevé pour la construction de centres de données et les émissions de carbone élevées des centres de données sont les facteurs qui freinent la croissance du marché.

This Data Center Construction Market report provides details about market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of national and localized market players, analyzes opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and market scenario, contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Segmentation:

On the basis of infrastructure type, the data center construction market is segmented into electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure and general construction. In 2020, the power infrastructure segment holds the largest market share in the data center construction market due to factors such as the increasing construction of mega data centers along with the wages of employed laborers and labor issues. security related to data theft/loss that propelled the data. data center manufacturers to invest in installing advanced security infrastructure which further helps the segment dominate the data center construction market.

On the basis of data center type, the data center construction market is segmented into tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4. In 2020, tier 3 segment is dominating the data center type in due to factors such as the increasing need for redundant components. for mission-critical applications on the basis of data center architecture and site infrastructure which includes large enterprises which is the major reason for segment dominance.

On the basis of organization size, the data center construction market is segmented into small-sized organization, medium-sized organization, and large-sized organization. In 2020, the large organization segment is dominating the data center construction market owing to factors that large data centers are characterized by high computing power requirement and high server densities, which is dynamic and cost-effective power management, resource allocation, and resource monitoring. acting as the primary reason for segment dominance.

Based on vertical, the data center construction market is segmented into banking, financial services & insurance, IT & telecommunications, government & defense, healthcare, retail colocation, power & energy, manufacturing, and others. In 2020, IT and telecommunications segment is dominating the data center construction market due to factors such as heavy use of data centers in the sector to store large amount of data generated by heavy internet usage and strong mobile penetration.

Key players covered in the Middle East and Africa Data Center Construction market report are:

Key players covered in the Middle East and Africa Data Center Construction market report are Turner Construction Company (a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft), AECOM, Arup, Currie & Brown Holdings Limited, Gensler, HDR, ISG ltd, Jacobs and Jones Engineering Group among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Middle East and Africa Data Center Construction market study analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s five forces analysis. This report helps to focus on the most important aspects of the market like recent market trends. The analyzes and estimates obtained through the massive information gathered in this market research report are extremely necessary when it comes to dominating the market or creating a brand in the market as a new emerging.

Country level analysis

The Middle East and Africa data center construction market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distribution channel, end user, connectivity and covered lawn as given above .

The countries covered in the Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction market report are United States, Canada, and Mexico North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, and rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary , Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam , Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Attractions of Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Market Report:-

The latest market dynamics, development trends and growth opportunities are presented along with industry barriers, development threats and risk factors

Forecast data of Middle East and Africa Data Center Construction Market will help in feasibility analysis, market size estimation and development

The report serves as a comprehensive guide that micro monitors all vital Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Markets

A concise view of the market will facilitate understanding.

A competitive view of the walnut oil market will help players make the right choice

What benefits will the DBM research study bring?

Latest trends influencing the industry and development scenario

Open new markets

Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify key business segments, market proposition and gap analysis

Assistance with the allocation of marketing investments

A few points from the table of contents

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Middle East and Africa Data Center Construction Market Landscape

Part 04: Middle East & Africa Data Center Construction Market Sizing

Part 05: Middle East and Africa Data Center Construction Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five forces analysis

Part 07: Customer landscape

Part 08: Geographic landscape

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Supplier Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

