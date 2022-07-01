Analyse des ventes, de l’offre et de la consommation du marché des dispositifs de biopsie mammaire en Asie-Pacifique 2022 et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

Asia-Pacific breast biopsy devices market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on Asia-Pacific breast biopsy devices market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in healthcare sector is escalating the growth of Asia-Pacific breast biopsy devices market.

Breast biopsy devices refer to the medical devices that are utilized for breast biopsy procedures. The procedure relates to the surgical extraction of tissue or fluid for the purpose of detection and examination of any feasible disease. To verify for the existence of breast cancer, the tissue taken is examined under microscopes.

Asia-Pacific Breast Biopsy Devices Market Scope and Market Size

The Asia-Pacific breast biopsy devices market is segmented on the basis of product, technique type, guidance technology and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the breast biopsy devices market is segmented into biopsy needles, biopsy tables, biopsy wires, guidance systems and others.

On the basis of technique type, the breast biopsy devices market is segmented into fine needle aspiration biopsy, core needle biopsy, biopsy markers, MRI-guided core needle biopsy, surgical biopsy, wire localization, and sentinel node biopsy.

On the basis of guidance technology, the breast biopsy devices market is segmented into fine ultrasound-guided, mammography-guided magnetic resonance, CT-guided biopsy, and other image-guided breast biopsy.

On the basis of end user, the breast biopsy devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers and other.

Asia-Pacific Breast Biopsy Devices Market Country Level Analysis

The Asia-Pacific breast biopsy devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, technique type, guidance technology and end user as referenced above. The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific breast biopsy devices market report are China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the increase in prevalence of breast cancer, growing number of awareness programs for the early detection of breast cancer, and the high government spending in the region.

Competitive Landscape and Asia-Pacific Breast Biopsy Devices Market Share Analysis

Asia-Pacific breast biopsy devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to breast Asia-Pacific biopsy devices market.

The major players covered in the Asia-Pacific breast biopsy devices market report are Stryker, BD, Hologic Inc., Devicor Medical Products Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cook, Siemens, Medtronic, Scion Medical Technologies LLC, ARGON MEDICAL, Danaher, Benetec, Cigna, United Medical Systems Inc., SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Trivitron Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cardinal Health, and B. Braun Melsungen AG, among other. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

