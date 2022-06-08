Analyse des tendances clés du marché des tricots et analyse stratégique Tendances et prévisions de l’industrie

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Knitwear Market

Global Knitwear Market was valued at USD 644.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1606.67 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The “online” segment within the distribution channel will grow with highest CAGR within the forecasted period as younger generation is becoming more interested in online shopping. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behavior.

Some of the major players operating in the knitwear market are

Adidas AG (Germany)

Gildan Activewear S.R.L. (Canada)

Loro Piana S.p.A. (Italy)

Puma SE (Germany)

Ralph Lauren (U.S.)

The Nautical Company (UK) Ltd

Victoria’s Secret (the USA)

Maglificio Ripa S.p.a (Italy)

LENZING AG (Austria)

Ecowool (New Zealand)

Sana Hastakala (P) Ltd. (Nepal)

THE GAP, INC (U.S.)

Hackett Ltd (London)

Marks and Spencer Group plc. (U.K)

Nike Inc., (U.S.)

The Global Knitwear Market research report details the ongoing market trends, development outlines, and several research methodologies. It illustrates the key factors that directly manipulate the Market, for instance, production strategies, development platforms, and product portfolio. According to our researchers, even minor changes within the product profiles could result in huge disruptions to the above-mentioned factors.

North America includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico

includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico Europe includes Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain

includes Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain South America includes Colombia, Argentina, Nigeria, and Chile

includes Colombia, Argentina, Nigeria, and Chile The Asia Pacific includes Japan, China, Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, and Southeast Asia

