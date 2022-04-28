Analyse des revenus du marché des fibres synthétiques, partage des revenus de l’entreprise, prévisions mondiales jusqu’en 2027

The global synthetic fiber market is expected to reach USD 98.88 billion by 2027, according to a new report from Reports and Data. During the forecast period, the superior chemical, physical and mechanical characteristics of synthetic fibers are expected to drive the demand. Synthetic fibers are developed from polymers and are considered synthetic fibers. Changing lifestyle and rising fashion trend, increasing demand for increased performance and lightweight content among the population, and improvements in green synthetic fibers are reported as significant factors in the market expected to fuel the growth in the years to come.

The materials and chemicals sector is witnessing significant growth in terms of revenue and is expected to witness rapid revenue growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing demand for raw materials and chemicals in various industrial sectors, including biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, paper and pulp, agriculture, medicine and health, and food and drinks, among others. Other factors such as increased awareness of energy efficiency and green energy, rising need to reduce carbon emissions, and increase in research and development activities are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Besides,

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about the recent activities of the market players along with their financial condition, market position, global position, services and product base, and license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and joint ventures to gain a strong foothold in the market. These players also invest in research and development activities to offer cutting-edge materials and products.

Major companies operating in the global synthetic fiber markets are Toray Industries, Inc., EI du Pont de Nemours, and Company, Lenzing AG, Bombay Dyeing, Teijin Limited, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Indorama Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation , Reliance Industries Limited and China Petroleum Corporation, among others.

Synthetic Fibers Market Segmentation:

Outlook Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyester

Nylon

Acrylics

Polyolefin

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

line in

except

(Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clothes

Furnishing

Automotive

Filtration

Others

Principaux marchés régionaux :

Amérique du Nord

Europe

Asie-Pacifique

Amérique latine

Moyen-Orient et Afrique

