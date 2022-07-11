Analyse des revenus du marché des aiguilles d’aspiration et de biopsie et prévisions par région et par pays jusqu’en 2030

The global market for aspiration and biopsy needles the size was USD 875.3 million in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis from Emergen Research. The increasing prevalence of cancer cases due to various lifestyle changes, rapid urbanization and rising pollution levels, as well as changing consumer habits and increased Cancer awareness and screening and testing programs by governments and various global health organizations are some of the key factors driving aspiration and biopsy needles worldwide. market revenue growth. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, approximately 18,094,716 million cases of cancer were diagnosed in 2020.

Countries with populations with the highest life expectancy, standard of living and level of education have higher cancer rates according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer. However, for some cancers such as cervical cancer, the incidence rate is highest in countries with low life expectancies. Increasing pollution and smoking are also some of the factors contributing to rising cancer rates. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), which is a principal cancer research agency of the US government, the most common cancers are breast cancer, lung cancer, thyroid cancer, prostate cancer , colon and rectal cancer, liver cancer, kidney cancer. , leukemia, pancreatic cancer and bladder cancer. Prostate, colorectal and lung cancers account for around 43% of all cancer cases in men, while breast, colorectal and lung cancers are expected to account for around 50% of all newly diagnosed cancer cases in men. women in 2020

Some of the key players in this industry include:

Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Cardinal Health, Conmed Corporation, Dr Japan Co., Merit Medical Systems, Cook Group, Olympus Corporation, Hakko Co., Ltd. and Inrad Inc.

The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries over open and closed surgical biopsies is a major factor expected to drive the market growth. The provision of faster, more accurate and more reliable diagnosis of tumors in the context of limited resources with minimal instruments is driving the demand for aspiration and biopsy needles, especially in highly populated and emerging countries. . The cost-effectiveness and accessibility of aspiration and biopsy needles are contributing significantly to the market revenue growth. The ease of detection of cysts, enlarged lymph nodes and nodules, in addition to the reduced risk of complications, increases the demand for vacuum aspiration. fine needle (FNA) in various health institutions and diagnostic centers. Additionally, rapid advancements in technology and high-value healthcare funding are increasing cancer screening tests with needle biopsy instruments, which is expected to significantly boost the segment’s revenue growth over the forecast period. .

However, the risk of infections and needle sticks, and the lack of availability of well-trained radiologists and surgeons are some of the major factors that are expected to create reluctance from potential patients to some extent during the forecast period.

Some key highlights of the report The

biopsy needle segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. High accuracy and less invasiveness in obtaining tissue samples for diagnosis are major factors that are expected to continue driving this segment’s revenue growth in the future. during the forecast period. The growing preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures over conventional methods is due to the rapid adoption of the segment. Biopsy needles allow for accurate tissue examination and identification of other conditions such as inflammatory diseases, infections, and autoimmune diseases. The provision of efficient outpatient procedures with minimal preparation requirements is a major factor driving the demand for

The image-driven segment is expected to record a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The ease of detection with image-guided needle biopsy allows doctors to inspect suspicious areas that cannot be felt through the skin or are easily visible. This is a key factor driving a high demand for image-guided needle biopsy procedures. The growing preference for minimally invasive biopsy is a major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

The cancer/tumor segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and industrial development, along with rising pollution levels and emissions are contributing to the increase in the number of health conditions and the prevalence of cancers, thereby increasing the demand for treatments. Rising awareness of various cancers is another driver of revenue growth for this segment, especially as the pandemic has increased the need for screening and testing. The increase in cases of suspicious lesions also increases the need for faster pathological confirmation of malignancy for appropriate treatment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, about 2,

L’Asie-Pacifique a représenté la plus grande part des revenus sur le marché mondial des aiguilles d’aspiration et de biopsie en 2021, en raison de l’augmentation des investissements dans les soins de santé et de la modernisation des infrastructures, et des initiatives de sensibilisation au cancer par divers gouvernements. L’augmentation des initiatives de diagnostic et de dépistage du cancer par le gouvernement et les organismes d’assurance, associée à l’augmentation des activités de recherche, sont des facteurs qui stimulent la croissance du marché. L’augmentation du revenu par habitant et l’industrialisation rapide dans les économies émergentes telles que la Chine, l’Inde et la Corée du Sud sont susceptibles d’ouvrir des perspectives de croissance élevée pour les entreprises opérant sur le marché des aiguilles d’aspiration et de biopsie en Asie-Pacifique.

On January 8, 2019, IZI Medical Products, LLC, which is a leading interventional technology medical device company and the holding company of Shore Capital Partners, LLC., acquired certain soft tissue biopsy and Breast Locating Needles from Cook Medical. The acquisition is expected to add a world-class portfolio of minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic products for the interventional radiology market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global remote access solutions market on the basis of product, procedures, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) biopsy Needles vacuum-assisted biopsy (VAB) NeedlesNeedles CNB) Needles suction



Prospect Procedures (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) Guided by ultrasound guided MRI image Stereotactics Others



Outlook App (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) Cancer/Tumor Cancer breast prostate cancer kidney Bone and bone marrow cancer Other cancers Wound Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030) North America United Canada Mexico Europe Germany France United Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to experience the highest demand for aspiration and biopsy needles in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of aspiration and biopsy needles in the food industry?

What manufacturing processes are used for the production of aspiration and biopsy needles?

