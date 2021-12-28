Analyse des prévisions du marché des vaccins 2021 d’ici 2028 : Valneva SE, Bavarian Nordic, Altimmune

Le rapport fiable sur les vaccins fournit des estimations sur le taux de croissance et la valeur marchande en fonction de la dynamique du marché et des facteurs induisant la croissance. Lors de la préparation de ce rapport d’analyse de marché, quelques-uns des attributs qui ont été adoptés incluent le plus haut niveau d’esprit, des solutions pratiques, une recherche et une analyse engagées, l’innovation, des approches intégrées et la technologie la plus récente. Le rapport propose une analyse statistique de grande envergure des développements continus du marché, de la capacité, de la production, de la valeur de la production, des coûts/bénéfices, de l’offre/demande et de l’import/export. Le rapport sur le marché des vaccins évalue également le taux de croissance et la valeur marchande en fonction de la dynamique du marché et des facteurs induisant la croissance. De leurs recherches qualitatives et quantitatives détaillées à des analyses SWOT et PEST précises, ces rapports d’étude de marché fournissent une grande connaissance sur la façon d’utiliser différentes stratégies pour ouvrir des opportunités sur un marché diversifié. Les techniques d’analyse qualitative et quantitative ont été utilisées par les analystes pour fournir des données précises et applicables aux lecteurs, aux propriétaires d’entreprise et aux experts de l’industrie.

Le marché des vaccins devrait connaître une croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyse que le marché est en croissance avec un TCAC de 6,9% au cours de la période de prévision de 2021 à 2028 et devrait atteindre 61 988,47 millions de dollars. d’ici 2028. Les programmes et campagnes de vaccination croissants et la prévalence élevée de maladies chroniques telles que la grippe et les maladies infectieuses bactériennes sont les principaux moteurs qui ont propulsé la demande du marché des vaccins au cours de la période de prévision.

Segmentation : marché des vaccins

Par composition (vaccins combinés, monovaccins)

Par type (vaccins sous-unitaire, recombinants, polysaccharidiques et conjugués, vaccins vivants atténués, vaccins inactivés, vaccins anatoxines, vaccins à ADN)

Par type (vaccin de routine, vaccin recommandé, vaccin requis)

Par âge d’administration (vaccin pédiatrique, vaccin adulte)

Par maladies (maladie à pneumocoques, rougeole, oreillons et varicelle, DTC, hépatite, grippe, typhoïde, méningocoque, rage, encéphalite japonaise, fièvre jaune, autres)

By Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, Nasal)

By End User (Community Hospitals, Hospitals, Specialty Centres, Clinics, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

Scope of the Report:

Global Vaccines market analysis report is a definitive solution for sound decision making and superior management of goods and services. This market report endows clients with the supreme level of market data and information which exactly matches to the niche and business requirements. The market research report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Vaccines market report also analyzes the market status, market share, current trends, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Vaccines Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Vaccines Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Vaccines.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Vaccines.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Vaccines by Regions.

Chapter 6: Vaccines Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Vaccines Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Vaccines.

Chapter 9: Vaccines Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

Global Vaccines Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of composition, the vaccines market is segmented into combination vaccines, monovaccines.

On the basis of type, the vaccines market is segmented into subunit, recombinant, polysaccharide and conjugate vaccines, live-attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines and DNA vaccines.

On the basis of kind, the vaccines market is segmented into routine vaccine, recommended vaccine and required vaccine.

On the basis of age of administration, the vaccines market is segmented into pediatric vaccine and adult vaccine.

On the basis of diseases, the vaccines market is segmented into pneumococcal disease, measles, mumps & varicella, DPT, hepatitis, influenza, typhoid, meningococcal, rabies, Japanese encephalitis, yellow fever and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the vaccines market is segmented into injectable, oral and nasal.

On the basis of end user, the vaccines market is segmented into community hospitals, hospitals, specialty centres, clinics and others.

Competitive Landscape and Vaccines Market Share Analysis

The major companies which are dealing in the global vaccines market report are Bharat Biotech, Biological E Limited, Bio Farma, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Dynavax Technologies, Valneva SE, Bavarian Nordic, Altimmune, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Seqirus (a subsidiary of CSL Limited), Abbott, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, ALK, Panacea Biotec Ltd, BAXTER VACCINES (a subsidiary of Baxter), GlaxoSmithKline plc, Lanzhou Biological Products Research Institute Co., Ltd., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. among other global and domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launches and agreements are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the vaccines market.

For instance,

In November 2020, GlaxoSmithKline plc along with Medicines for Malaria Venture presented a positive data (TEACH study) of tafenoquine used for the treatment of Plasmodium vivax malaria in children and adolescents. During the four months of examination, 95% of studied 60 subjects that did not show the signs of Plasmodium vivax malaria. The results were presented through virtual annual meeting of American Society of Tropical Medicine & hygiene 2020. This has helped the company to move forward on the product for the treatment of malaria and to provide the evidence of their product.

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Vaccines in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

