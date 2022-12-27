Analyse de l’industrie du marché des appareils oraux pour l’apnée du sommeil, taille, part, recherche, développement et prévisions jusqu’en 2029

Un rapport international sur les appareils buccaux pour l’apnée du sommeil donne un aperçu détaillé des spécifications du produit, de la technologie, du type de produit et de l’analyse de la production, en tenant compte de facteurs importants tels que les revenus, les coûts et la marge brute. Le rapport est sûr d’offrir une solution brillante aux défis et aux problèmes auxquels est confrontée l’industrie des appareils buccaux pour l’apnée du sommeil. Ce rapport de marché consiste en une étude approfondie sur divers segments et régions de marché, les tendances émergentes, les principaux moteurs du marché, les défis et les opportunités sur le marché. Le document leader sur le marché des appareils oraux pour l’apnée du sommeil présente également les principaux développements de l’industrie des appareils oraux pour l’apnée du sommeil concernant le scénario actuel et les avancées à venir.

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market was valued at USD 9.20 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 16.53 Billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022 -2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, price analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:

Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder in which a person’s breathing continually stops and resumes. Risk factors for sleep apnea generally include age and obesity. Also, men are more likely to suffer from this disorder than women. The main symptoms of sleep apnea are loud snoring, feeling tired even after a full night’s sleep, insomnia, waking up suddenly with shortness of breath, loud snoring, and waking up with a dry mouth or sore throat. , as well as headaches, attention problems, and irritability.

The rising prevalence of sleep apnea globally is estimated to drive the growth of the market across the globe. According to sleepassociation.org, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common condition that affects up to 20% of the world’s population. It is a life-threatening sleep disorder that mostly goes undiagnosed and untreated. Hence, the market is propelled forward with various determinants of growth and is expected to exhibit substantial growth over the forecast period.

Acteurs du marché couverts :

ResMed (USA)

SomnoMed (Australia)

Whole You (USA)

Oventus (Australia)

Panthera Dental (Canada)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)

Apnea Sciences (USA)

DynaFlex (USA)

OravanOSA (USA)

Myerson Solicitors LLP (UK)

Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands)

Compumedics Limited (Australia)

Important Features Offered and Report Highlights:

Detailed Overview of Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market In- depth market segmentation

by type, application, and others.

Historical, current, and projected market size in dollars (value) and volume Oral Appliances Market Key players’ strategies and product offerings Potential and niche segments/regions showing promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance oral appliances for sleep apnea Insights from market players to maintain and improve their footprint

Sleep apnea oral appliance market dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, benefits, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Growing prevalence of patients with sleep apnea

Rising prevalence of sleep apnea among the population across the globe is the most significant factor driving the growth of this market. The large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients is also expected to accelerate the overall market growth.

Additionally, the growing popularity of oral appliances in sleep apnea management along with the growing awareness of sleep apnea is also expected to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, rising trend of oral appliances in sleep apnea management also dampens the market growth over the forecast period. Factors such as growing awareness of sleep apnea, its diagnosis and treatment and adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle, hectic lifestyle causing stress and increased healthcare expenditures are also expected to support the market growth.

Opportunities

Rapid technological advances

Additionally, technological advancements in oral appliances are estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the market. The poor compliance of PAP devices and growing demand for home care will further provide ample growth opportunities for the market.

Constraints/Challenges Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliance Market

High device costs

On the other hand, the high cost associated with custom oral appliances is expected to hamper the market growth.

Strict regulatory policies

In addition, stringent oral appliance therapy regulations are expected to challenge the sleep apnea oral appliance market during the forecast period 2022-2029. The unfavorable reimbursement policies of oral appliance therapy will also hamper the market growth.

Summary of key points of the market report:

The report highlights recent trends and SWOT analysis

The report focuses on the growth opportunities for the Sleep Apnea Oral Devices market in the coming years

It provides competitive analysis with market share of major players in the market, as well as project launches and tactical approaches implemented by players over the past five years

Table of Contents – Main Key Points

Overview Executive

Summary

Sleep Apnea Oral Devices Market- Startup Companies Scenario

Sleep Apnea Oral Devices-Entry Scenario into the

Sleep Apnea Oral Devices Market Forces

Analysis Strategic

Oral Sleep Apnea Devices- By Segmentation (Market Size – Million $/Billion)

Oral Sleep Apnea Devices Market – Industry/Segment Competition Landscape Oral Sleep Apnea

Devices Market Sleep – List of Key Companies by Country

Company Analysis

Appendix

Methodology

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What are the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Oral Appliances for sleep apnea?

Who are the global key manufacturers of Oral Sleep Apnea Devices market? What is their operational situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross and income)?

What are the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Industry?

What application/end user or product type may seek additional growth prospects?What is the market share of each type and application?

What targeted approach and restraints are holding the Oral Sleep Apnea Devices Market?

What are the different sales, marketing and distribution channels in the global industry?

Reasons to Obtain the Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Report

This report gives a forward-looking perspective of various factors driving or restraining market growth.

It renders an in-depth analysis of changing competitive dynamics.

It presents a detailed analysis of changing competition dynamics and puts you ahead of your competitors.

It gives a six-year forecast assessed based on expected market growth.

It assists in making informed business decisions by performing a pin-point analysis of market segments and by having comprehensive insights of the Oral Sleep Apnea Devices market.

This report helps readers understand the key product segments and their future.

