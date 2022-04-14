Analyse de la taille du marché des médicaments contre la colite ulcéreuse, perspectives de l’industrie et prévisions régionales jusqu’en 2028

A novel report on global Ulcerative Colitis Drug market has been recently published by Reports and Data that offers a comprehensive overview of the overall market scenario along with emerging market trends. The report provides details information of market size, market trends, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. The report is curated using various analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis to help user understand about current market dynamics and the data is well-presented using charts, diagrams, graphs and other pictorial presentations.

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Ulcerative Colitis Drug market held a market share of USD 6.79 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.

In context to Drug Type, the Biologics segment generated the highest revenue of USD 2.78 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period. The effectiveness of Biologics in working in a selective manner, rather than affecting the whole body that results in reducing medication-related side effects and elevated preference among care providers and care users contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

In context to Route of Administration, the Oral segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period. The growth rate witnessed by the segment is attributed to the presence of strong pipeline products and continuous developments in various drugs, along with rising awareness about the condition. Increasing awareness about the disease results in early detection of the condition and increasing demand for 5-aminosalicylic acid, which is usually the first step of treatment.

In context to Distribution Channel, the Hospitals Pharmacy segment held the largest market share of 45.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The market share occupied by the Hospitals Pharmacy segment is resultant of the rising incidence rate of the condition, increase in the number of in-patient and out-patients, elevation in the number of hospitalization associated with the disease, which results in high demand for medications of the disease from this distribution channel.

In regards to Application, the Ulcerative proctitis segment generated the highest revenue of USD 3.80 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The high incidence rate of the condition results in high demand for UC drug in this segment.

In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 5.1% during the forecast, which is expected to hold 8% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the region is resultant of changing lifestyle that triggers the number of patients affected by this condition along with expansion of the health care sector and rising product approvals, which are supporting the market growth in this region.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceutical), AbbVie Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Shire, Pfizer Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Ulcerative Colitis Drug market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Ulcerative Colitis Drug Market Segmentation:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Biologics

Corticosteroids

Immunomodulators

5-aminosalicylic acid

Immunosuppressant

Biosimilars

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Oral

Injectable

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Proctosigmoiditis

Ulcerative proctitis

Pancolitis

Left-sided colitis

Acute severe ulcerative colitis

Regional Outlook:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



