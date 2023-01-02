Analyse approfondie du marché européen des déodorants du paysage concurrentiel Résumé des facteurs de développement

Data Bridge Market research a récemment publié une recherche approfondie intitulée « Marché mondial des déodorants en Europe »garantit que vous resterez mieux informé que vos concurrents. Cette étude offre une perspective plus large du marché avec ses informations et analyses complètes du marché qui facilitent la survie et la réussite sur le marché. Le rapport d’étude de marché sur les déodorants en Europe est composé d’une myriade de facteurs qui ont une influence sur le marché et comprend la perspicacité de l’industrie et les facteurs critiques de succès (CSF), la segmentation du marché et l’analyse de la chaîne de valeur, la dynamique de l’industrie, les moteurs du marché, les contraintes du marché, les opportunités clés, la technologie et perspectives d’application, analyse au niveau national et régional, paysage concurrentiel, analyse de la part de marché des entreprises et profils d’entreprises clés. De plus, les entreprises peuvent avoir un aperçu de la croissance des bénéfices et du programme de durabilité grâce à ce rapport.

Définition du marché

A deodorant is a chemical applied to the body to prevent or hide odour caused by bacterial breakdown of sweat in the armpits, groyne, and foot and vaginal secretions in some situations. They are highly used by men and women. They’re usually based on alcohol. When we use them, they make our skin acidic, which makes germs less attracted to them. Moreover, they are getting popular amongst the millennial population, resulting in high utilization.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Product Type (Spray, Creams, Roll-On, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retail, Others), Packaging Material (Metal, Plastic, Others), End User (Men, Women, Others) Countries Covered Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe Market Players Covered Unilever (UK), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), L’Oréal (France), Beiersdorf (Germany), group.loccitane (France), AVON PRODUCTS (UK), Elsa’s Skincare (U.S.), SPEICK Natural Cosmetics (Germany), Weleda (Switzerland), Laverana GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), EO Products (U.S.), Indus Valley (India), Lavanila (U.S.), Sebapharma GmbH & CO. KG (Germany), Calvin Klein (U.S.), Burberry plc (UK), REVLON (U.S.), Dior (France) and Giorgio Armani S.p.A (Italy) Market Opportunities Rising consumer awareness regarding the content of the product

Rising number of marketing and promotional activities through social media further

Innovation in new formats and fragrance

An influential Europe Deodorant market document makes organization armed with data and information generated by sound research methods. This market analysis helps to get up to date about various segments that are relied upon to observe the rapid business development amid the estimate forecast frame. The market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. Global Europe Deodorant business report plays very essential role when it is about achieving an incredible growth in the business.

Segmentation:- Europe Deodorant Market

The deodorant market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, packaging material and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Spray

Creams

Roll-On

Others

On the basis of product type, the deodorant market has been segmented into spray, creams, roll-on and others.

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Retail

Others

The deodorant market has also been segmented on the basis of distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and drug stores, online retail and others.

Packaging Material

Metal

Plastic

Others

On the basis of packaging material, the deodorant market is segmented into metal, plastic and others.

End User

Men

Women

Others

On the basis of end user, the deodorant market is segmented into men, women and others.

Deodorant Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The deodorant market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, distribution channel, packaging material and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the deodorant market report are Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Reasons to Consider This Report:

Save the time and resources required for entry level research by getting an insight into the leading players and segments of global Europe Deodorant market.

The report highlights key business priorities which will help companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the global market.

The key findings and recommendations given in the report emphasize on crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe Deodorant Market thereby enabling players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

Gain crucial insights into global market trends and outlook and the factors driving and hindering market growth.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Deodorant Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers:

High Requirement of Deodorants amongst Population

Increasing usage of non-aerosol deodorants and demographic factors, as well as the rising working population spending an ample amount of time outdoor is demanding deodorants to keep their body fresh, are the factors that are projected to create outstanding demand for the deodorant market during the forecasted period.

The rising popularity of stick and organic product will further propel the growth rate of deodorant market. Additionally, the increasing demand for personal grooming products and the rise in female workforce participation will also drive market value growth over forecasted timeframe. Furthermore, the aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers through various social media platforms coupled with the proliferation of e-commerce retail channels also boosts the overall market’s growth.

Opportunities

Innovations and Awareness

Furthermore, the innovation in new formats and fragrance such as the development of natural and aluminum-free deodorants, along with the rising number of marketing and promotional activities through social media, further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness regarding the content of the product will further expand the future growth of the deodorant market.

Restraints/Challenges

Adverse Effects of Deodorant

Deodorants contain a variety of ingredients that can induce allergic reactions, such as aluminum compounds, cyclomethicone, and others, which will likely function as a market limitation factor for deodorant growth in the forecasted term. This factor will create hindrances for the growth of the deodorant market.

High Costs

Furthermore, the product’s high price is expected to put a dent in the market’s growth among price-conscious consumers, limiting the deodorant market’s expansion. This factor is anticipated to challenge the deodorant market growth rate.

Availability Of Counterfeit Products

The availability of counterfeit products is expected to hamper the growth during the forecast period.

This deodorant market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the deodorant market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

