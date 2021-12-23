Analyse approfondie du marché des suppléments de protéines à base de plantes de la part de l’industrie, de la taille et des perspectives de croissance jusqu’en 2027

The global Plant Protein Supplements market research report guides the organization to gain vital insight into competitors, economic changes, demographics, current market trends, and customer spending characteristics. This marketing report provides real-world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous collection of data from non-public sources to better provide businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, layout and growth of the industry including key sensitivities and success factors.

The herbal protein supplements market is expected to reach USD 8.11 billion by 2027, growing at 7.59% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The growing number of vegans across the world will act as a factor for the herbal protein supplement market. in the forecast period 2020-2027.

Some of the major companies influencing this market include: Glanbia plc, AMCO Proteins, QuestNutrition, NOW Foods, Nature’s Bounty, Inc, MUSCLEPHARM, Abbott., CytoSport, Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc, Transparent Labs., Danone, Roquette Frères ., Kerry Inc., BENEO, Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., BLUE DIAMOND GLOBAL INGREDIENTS DIVISION., Nuzest Life Pty Ltd, ADM, Cargill, Incorporated. ; DuPont., Among other national and global players.

Key trends in the Herbal Protein Supplements Market:

– The report identifies, determines, and forecasts the segments of the global herbal protein supplements market on the basis of their type, sub-type, technology used, applications, end-users, and regions.

– Industry to Industry holds the largest share of the herbal protein supplements market

– It examines the micro-markets according to their growth trends, their development models, their future prospects and their contribution to the global market.

– Regional / geographic demand should drive growth

– Growing adoption of market segments in this growth

– North America, Europe is expected to experience higher growth rate during the forecast period

– It studies competitive developments such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), research and development (R&D) activities, product developments and expansions in the global Vegetable Protein Supplements market.

Detailed Report On Herbal Protein Supplements Market: Target Audience

Plant Based Protein Supplement Manufacturers

Downstream suppliers and end users

Traders, distributors and resellers of vegetable protein supplements

Plant-based protein supplement industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, plant-based protein supplements industry administrator, C-level industry executives

Market studies and consulting firms

Drives the Global Vegetable Protein Supplements Market Segmentation:

By raw material (soybean, spirulina, pumpkin seeds, hemp, rice, peas, others),

Product (Protein powder, Protein bars, Ready-to-drink (RTD), Others),

Distribution channel (supermarket, online stores, DTC, others),

Application (Sports Nutrition, Complementary Nutrition, Others),

Form (Protein Isolate, Protein Concentrate, Textured Protein), Plain (Organic, Conventional),

Regions Covered By The Herbal Protein Supplements Market 2021 Report:

North America: United States, Canada and Mexico.

South and Central America: Argentina, Chile and Brazil.

Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore and Australia.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗- 𝟭𝟵: –

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic since December 2019, has had a major effect on the growth of the global plant protein supplements market, due to the unavailability of required manual labor and strict travel rules around the world, which restricted the circulation of raw materials and finished products. Additionally, sudden business closures and social distancing laws have also affected work in manufacturing, which in turn has affected the global plant protein supplement market.

Table of Contents Covered in This Herbal Protein Supplements Market Report:

1 List of tables and figures

2 Presentations

3 key points to remember

4 Market landscape

5 Global Herbal Protein Supplements Market and Key Industry Dynamics

6 Overview, Forecast and Analysis of Herbal Protein Supplements Market

7 Global Plant Protein Supplements Market Analysis by Solutions

8 Global Vegetable Protein Supplements Market Analysis by Services

9 Global Plant Protein Supplements Market Analysis by Industry Vertical

10 Geographic Analysis of Global Plant Protein Supplements Market

11 Industry landscape

12 Competitive landscape

13 Herbal Protein Supplements Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Annex

