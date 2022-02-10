Affichage laser au phosphore (LPD) Taille du marché, opportunités, croissance de l’industrie, risque, analyse, principaux leaders et prévisions 2027

En tenant compte des exigences du client, le document d’étude de marché universel Affichage au phosphore laser (LPD) a été construit avec une étude professionnelle et complète. Le rapport comprend des informations explicites et à jour sur les demandes du consommateur, ses goûts et ses préférences variables sur un produit particulier. Les rapports d’études de marché acquièrent une importance considérable sur ce marché en pleine transformation ; par conséquent, ce rapport de marché a été doté d’une manière anticipée.

Le marché de l’affichage au phosphore laser (LPD) devrait croître à un taux de 14,80% au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027.

Selon Data Bridge Market Research, le marché de l’affichage au phosphore laser (LPD) connaît une croissance en raison des progrès technologiques ainsi que des applications croissantes dans le divertissement ainsi que dans les consoles de jeux. Les charges élevées de recherche et développement ainsi que l’indisponibilité d’infrastructures hautement développées pour une production extensive entraveront la croissance du marché au cours de la période de prévision de 2020 à 2027.

Segmentation:

Laser phosphor display (LPD) market on the basis of type has been segmented as conventional display, flexible display, transparent display, and 3D display.

On the basis of application, laser Phosphor Display (LPD) market has been segmented into television & digital signage, smartphone & tablet, e-reader, smart wearables, Pc monitor & laptop, smart home appliances, vehicle & public transport, sports & gaming consoles.

Laser phosphor display (LPD) has also been segmented on the basis of end user into consumer electronics, advertising and public display, automotive, healthcare, retail, aerospace and defence, industrial, banking, and others.

The major players covered in the Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) Market report are:

The major players covered in the laser phosphor display (LPD) market report are Prysm, Inc., Barco, Optoma Asia., ViewSonic Corporation, SONY ELECTRONICS INC., NEC Display Solutions, Epson, Dupont, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

