Adsorbants polymères Analyse du marché des adsorbants polymères, partage des revenus, profils d’entreprise, lancements et prévisions jusqu’en 2028

Reports and Data estimates the global Polymeric Adsorbents competitive landscape is highly fragmented with numerous players operating on a global and regional scale. The key companies in the market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to gain a robust revenue growth over the forecast period. The report considers 2020-2021 as historic years, 2020 as the base year, and 2022-2028 as the forecast period. The report offers CAGR and market size for the global Polymeric Adsorbents during the forecast period.

The report also offers key insights about the top companies operating in the market and their market share and global position along with product portfolio and advancements. The top companies in the market include Chemra GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Purolite Corporation, Lanxess AG, Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd., and Thermax Limited.

Polymeric Adsorbents Overview :-

The global polymeric adsorbents market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a rapidly inclining revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Polymer adsorbents are becoming more widely used, notably in the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries. It is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Polymeric adsorbents are nowadays increasingly being used in separation and purification processes to create high-quality goods. But, they release non-toxic industrial effluents, which are also expected to boost the revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Drying, air separation, and water treatment are some of the prominent applications of polymeric adsorbents. They have a wide variety of beneficial properties, including strong adsorption ability, hydrophobicity, and large pore size. Adsorbents are used to remove and regulate trace contaminants produced by numerous industrial processes, such as sulfur fuel production. These adsorbents are utilized in a wide range of applications. Two of its major uses are mercury removal in large-scale natural gas/crude oil wellheads and glass window insulation. Furthermore, these adsorbents play an important role in the production of modern and specialized goods.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Aromatic (Cross-linked Polystyrenic Matrix)

Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic Matrix)

Methacrylic (Methacrylic Ester Copolymer)

Phenol Formaldehyde

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Textile

Chemical

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

