2d Machine Vision Market Future Growth Insight | Know In-Depth About Key Players –Vitronic, Perceptron Inc., Microscan Systems, Basler AG, Sony Corporation, Optotune, USS Vision

2D machine vision market is expected to witness its market growth at a rate of 9.10% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on 2D machine vision market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Key Market Players:

Vitronic, Perceptron Inc., Microscan Systems, Basler AG, Sony Corporation, Optotune, USS Vision, ViDi Systems SA, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, ISRA Vision AG, Keyence Corporation, INUITIVE, FLIR Systems Inc., QUALITAS TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD., Cognex Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, OMRON Corporation, BAUMER, National Instruments Corp., INDUSTRIAL VISION SYSTEMS, and SICK AG among other

Key Market Segmentation:

By Product (Lighting, Lenses, Image Sensor, Vision Processing),

Platform (PC-Based, Vision Controllers, Standalone Vision Systems, Vision Sensors, Image-Based Barcode Readers),

Application (Inspection, Gauging, Pattern Recognition, Identification, Location Analysis),

End User (Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, Food, Plastic, Metal, Healthcare, Logistic, Printing, Wood, Aerospace and Defense),

Major Regions:

Geographically, this report split into several key regions, with sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), market share, and growth rate for these regions, covering

**North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

**Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

**Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

**South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

**Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

