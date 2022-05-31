Analyse globale du marché de la fibre d’acier, croissance, taille, part, tendances, prévisions jusqu’en 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Steel fiber is characterized by excellent properties such as high tensile strength, crack resistance, durability, corrosion resistance and high shear strength. Using steel fibers in concrete can improve its strength and properties. It improves crack, impact and fatigue resistance, reduces shrinkage and provides toughness by preventing crack propagation from micro to macro cracks. The main applications of steel fiber in concrete flooring are found in playgrounds, airport runways, parking lots, taxiways, maintenance hangars and workshops, among others. Steel fiber is also used in port pavements,

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rapid infrastructure development in both developed and developing countries coupled with supportive government policies are the major factors driving the steel wire market. Growing use of steel fiber in various end-user industries and an increase in urbanization is expected to drive the steel fiber market over the forecast period. However, the availability of substitutes in the market is expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. For example, commercially available synthetic fibers are replacing steel fibers in various applications.

MARKET SCOPE

« Global Steel Fiber Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry, with particular emphasis on the analysis of global market trends . The report aims to provide an overview of steel fiber market with detailed market segmentation by type, manufacturing process, application and geography. The global steel fiber market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the major steel fiber market players and outlines key market trends and opportunities.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global steel fiber market is segmented on the basis of type, manufacturing process and application. On the basis of type, the steel fiber market is segmented into hooked steel fiber, straight steel fiber, crimped steel fiber, deformed steel fiber and others. The steel fiber market on the basis of manufacturing process is categorized into cold cut/drawn wire, slit sheet, molten extract and others. Based on application, the market is divided into concrete reinforcement, composite reinforcement, refractory and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global steel fiber market based on various segments. It also provides market size estimates and forecasts from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The steel fiber market of each region is further sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries in the world, as well as the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Le rapport analyse les facteurs affectant le marché de la fibre d’acier du côté de la demande et de l’offre et évalue en outre la dynamique du marché affectant le marché au cours de la période de prévision, c’est-à-dire les moteurs, les contraintes, les opportunités et la tendance future. Le rapport fournit également une analyse PEST exhaustive pour les cinq régions, à savoir ; Amérique du Nord, Europe, APAC, MEA et Amérique du Sud après avoir évalué les facteurs politiques, économiques, sociaux et technologiques affectant le marché de la fibre d’acier dans ces régions.

ACTEURS DU MARCHÉ

Les rapports couvrent les principaux développements du marché de la fibre d’acier en tant que stratégies de croissance organique et inorganique. Diverses entreprises se concentrent sur des stratégies de croissance organique telles que les lancements de produits, les approbations de produits et autres telles que les brevets et les événements. Les activités de stratégies de croissance inorganiques observées sur le marché étaient les acquisitions, les partenariats et les collaborations. Ces activités ont ouvert la voie à l’expansion de l’activité et de la clientèle des acteurs du marché. Les payeurs du marché du marché de la fibre d’acier s’attendent à des opportunités de croissance lucratives à l’avenir avec la demande croissante de fibre d’acier sur le marché mondial. Vous trouverez ci-dessous la liste des quelques entreprises actives sur le marché de la fibre d’acier.

Le rapport comprend également les profils des principales entreprises ainsi que leur analyse SWOT et leurs stratégies de marché sur le marché de la fibre d’acier. En outre, le rapport se concentre sur les principaux acteurs de l’industrie avec des informations telles que les profils d’entreprise, les composants et les services offerts, les informations financières des 3 dernières années, le développement clé au cours des cinq dernières années.

• ArcelorMittal

• Bekaert

• Fibrométaux

• Groupe Acier Vert

• Nippon Seisen Co., Ltd.

• Precision Drawell Pvt Ltd.

• R.STAT SAS

• Spajic Doo

• Stewols India Pvt. Ltd

• Fabrication de fibres d’acier Yutian Zhitai Co., Ltd

