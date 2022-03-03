Needle Coke Industry Supply Chain Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Top Companies, Revenue Growth and Business Development Report by 2028

The global needle coke market size is expected to reach 2,075.51 Kilotons in 2028 in terms of volume consumed and register a steady CAGR of 10.55% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Needle coke market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing usage in production of graphite electrodes for the steel industry and shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles. Needle coke is a premium grade, high value petroleum coke used in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes of very low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) for the Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs) widely deployed in the steel industry. These electrodes are used to melt steel scrap.

Rising demand for needle coke is majorly driven by rising demand for steel from various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, fabrication, manufacturing, railways, and oil & gas. It is also employed in the manufacture of synthetic graphite and anode material for lithium-ion batteries that are used in an electric vehicles. Graphite is the largest raw material used in lithium-ion batteries by size. Surge in demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) is propelling inclining consumption of needle coke. The Tesla Model S electric vehicle contains up to 85kg of graphite. Penetration of EVs was limited to a few countries over the past few years.However, the trend of adopting hybrid-electric cars is likely to gain steady traction over the next few years due to implementation of various measures to reduce carbon emissions.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Needle Coke market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/242

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Needle Coke market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Needle Coke market landscape.

Segment Analysis

The global Needle Coke market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Needle Coke sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Needle Coke market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Needle Coke business sphere.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/242

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Petroleum-based needle coke segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This is a crucial ingredient used in the production of synthetic graphite electrodes for EAFs used in the steel industry and in lithium-ion battery anode material.

Super-premium grade segment among the grade segments accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Super-premium grade needle coke is being increasingly adopted owing to its low sulfur content and exceptional inherent properties. It exhibits low puffing rate, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and larger particle size, which allow 5% higher productivity in steel recycling.

Graphite electrodes segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Graphite has various properties such as high thermal conductivity and is resistant to heat. It is used under harsh conditions, such as in high-temperature settings and applications, and is therefore desired to have low thermal expansion coefficients, which makes it ideal for usage as main heating elements in EAFs.

Some major players in the market report include Asbury Carbons Inc., Baosteel Corporation, Graftech International Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co. Ltd., Phillips 66 Company, Posco Chemical, Sumitomo Corporation, Shandong Weijiao Holding Group Co. Ltd., and CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/needle-coke-market

Key Questions in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Needle Coke Market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Needle Coke Market industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Needle Coke Market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Needle Coke Market industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Emergen Research has segmented the global needle coke market on the basis of product type, grade, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028) Coal-based Needle Coke Petroleum-Based Needle Coke Shaft Calciner Rotary Kiln Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028) Intermediate Grade Premium Grade Super-Premium Grade Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028) Graphite Electrodes Silicon Metal and Ferroalloys Lithium-ion Anode Carbon Black Rubber Compounds Other Applications End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028) Aluminum and Steel Industry Automotive Semiconductor Other End-use Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest Of MEA



Contact Us:

Eric Leec

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756c

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-needle-coke-market

Unmanned Composite Materials Market :- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-composite-materials-market

Water Treatment Chemicals Market :- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-treatment-chemicals-market

Sports Guns Market:-https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-guns-market

Road Safety Market:-https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/road-safety-market

Polyethylene Furanoate Market :- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polyethylene-furanoate-market

Calcite Market :- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/calcite-market

Ammunition Market:- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market

Acoustic Insulation Market:- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acoustic-insulation-market

3D Printing Metal Industry:- https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-metal-market