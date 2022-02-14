プロピルパラベン市場2022年トップメーカー、セグメント、収益、成長、コストドライバーによる業界分析と2028年までの予測

プロピルパラベン市場に関する市場調査は、北米、ヨーロッパ、アジア太平洋、南米、中東、アフリカ、およびこれらの地域に該当する主要国をカバーする、業界のエコシステム全体を網羅します。調査では、2022年から2028年までの売上高と消費量の観点から、グローバルレベルおよび上記の主要地域全体でプロピルパラベンを取り上げます。調査は、この市場向けに特別に設計された独自の調査方法を使用して作成されました。

プロピルパラベン とは何ですか？

プロピルパラベンまたはニパソルは、パラベンに分類される化学物質として定義されています。パラベンは、パラヒドロキシ安息香酸またはパラヒドロキシ安息香酸のエステルと見なされます。エチルパラベンプロピルパラベンメチルパラベンなど、さまざまな種類のパラベンを使用できます。プロピルパラベンは、多くの植物や昆虫から得られ、自然界では無臭の結晶性粉末の一種です。さまざまなアプリケーションベースでのプロピルパラベンの需要の高まりは、プロピルパラベンの需要を規定すると予想されます。

私たちの専門家チームは、市場を評価する主要なプレーヤーの関連するビジネスプロセスの更新されたデータと情報に一貫して取り組んでいます。将来の戦略と予測のために、covid-19の状況に関する特別なセクションを提供します。

プロピルパラベンの市場調査における著名な/新興企業は次のとおりです。

Akemaファインケミカル

Alta Laboratories Ltd

安徽リーフケム株式会社

アルゴスインターナショナル

Avantor Performance Materials LLC

カメオヘルスケア

Hainan Zhongxin Chemical Co.Ltd

星雲ヘルスケア

サリチル酸塩および化学薬品Pvt。 株式会社

ダウケミカルカンパニー

COVID-19のパンデミックは、世界中の社会と経済全体に影響を及ぼしています。このパンデミックの影響は、サプライチェーンに影響を与えるだけでなく、日々拡大しています。COVID-19の危機は、株式市場の不確実性、サプライチェーンの大幅な減速、ビジネスの信頼の低下、顧客セクターのパニックの拡大を引き起こしています。パンデミックの全体的な影響は、いくつかの業界の生産プロセスに影響を及ぼしています。レポートは、さまざまな事業セグメントと国内市場に対するCovid-19の影響の分析を提供します。レポートはまた、COVID-19の状況の影響を考慮に入れて、2028年までの市場動向と予測を提示します。

Market Segmentation:

The global propylparaben market is segmented on the basis of application and end use. On the basis of application, the propylparaben market is segmented into cosmetic ingredient, preservative, anti-fungal agent and food additive. Based on end use, the global propylparaben market is divided personal care products, food and beverage and pharmaceutical

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growth in Propylparaben Market is characterized by increasing demand for decorative ceramic tiles from the construction industry. Another factor driving the Propylparaben market is increased knowledge among the consumers about the improved aesthetic appeal of tiles and international premium interior design products. However, huge costs are involved in shifting from analog technology to digital technology stands as an obstruction in the path of development of the market. Rapid increments in the number of construction projects in the emerging economies is a crucial factor responsible for the growth of the Propylparaben market in the near future.

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Propylparaben Market with Impact of COVID-19 (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges) SWOT and PEST

and To forecast the market size, in terms of value, with regard to 4 main regions – Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW) – along with their respective countries

